Charlotte doctor accused of sex assault hit with $2M verdict

By: Phillip Bantz March 15, 2018

A Mecklenburg County jury has awarded more than $2 million to two women who accused a Charlotte doctor of sexually assaulting them during their medical exams. Jurors ordered Dr. Fidelis Edosomwan, owner and president of Americare Health Plaza Medical Center, to pay $1.1 million in actual and punitive damages to each of the women. Lawyers Weekly ...

