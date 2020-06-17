Quantcast
Supreme Court holds first oral arguments via internet (access required)

Supreme Court holds first oral arguments via internet (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo June 17, 2020

  After the North Carolina Supreme Court streamed and completed its inaugural oral argument hearing via Webex on YouTube on June 15, a commenter wrote simply, “We are watching history.” Webex hearings became common in North Carolina’s district and superior courts soon after the COVID-19 pandemic began in March. The Court of Appeals followed suit in April, ...

