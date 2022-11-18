Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
November 18, 2022

After baby “Piper” was born testing positive for amphetamines and methamphetamines, and after DSS was unable to maintain contact with the respondent-mother, the trial court concluded that it was in Piper’s best interests for her guardianship to be placed with relatives. However, the trial court failed to make a finding that respondent was unfit or ...

